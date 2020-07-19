The Alabama Department of Public Health is moving to ban a widely available antidepressant that can mimic the effects of opioids.
Tianeptine is approved in some other countries to treat depression but in the United States, said State Pharmacy Director Nancy Bishop.
“The dose for depression is very low but when taken in high doses, the drug produces a high and euphoric effect similar to opioids and can lead to dependence,” Bishop said. “It is taken as an opioid substitute or to eliminate opioid withdrawal symptoms and can be purchased at convenience stores and online as a dietary supplement.”
Last week, the State Committee of Public Health, at the recommendation of Alabama Department of Public Health, moved to categorize tianeptine as a Schedule II drug. Other Schedule II drugs include morphine, cocaine, methamphetamine and hydrocodone. Some Schedule II drugs are available legally through prescriptions.
The Alabama Syndromic Surveillance Program reports that 45 emergency department admissions between January 2019 and May 11, 2020, were potentially associated with tianeptine use.
“Some people have claimed they are trying to treat an opioid addiction by taking it,” said State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris.
Tianeptine is the active ingredient in Tianna, which is sold in convenience stores and online and sometimes marketed as a dietary supplement. It’s also called Tianna Red, Tianna Green and Tianna White.
A public comment period on the proposed change will be open until Sept. 4. Then, the state board will take a final vote to make the drug a Schedule II.
In 2018, Michigan became the first state to ban tianeptine through legislation.
Alabama Rep. Mike Holmes, R-Wetumpka, sponsored a bill this year to make tianeptine illegal. The bill passed the House but died in the Senate when the coronavirus pandemic derailed the legislative session.
Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, said he’s heard for several years from constituents concerned about tianeptine.
“I’m pleased to see Dr. Harris and the state board move to add this substance to the list of Schedule II drugs in Alabama and have confidence that this is a good step for our state,” said Orr.
