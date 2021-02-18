Public school students in Alabama may be required to file the Free Application for Federal Student Aid in order to graduate.
The State Board of Education voted last week to announce its intent to vote on whether it should require students to file the FAFSA form.
The board is expected to vote on the issue during its meeting in April.
If approved, students who are graduating in 2022 would be the first required to fill out the FAFSA form.
Newly installed District 7 board member Belinda McRae said she called around to a number of school advisers to get their input before voting to move the proposed requirement ahead.
"Having served on the Marion County Board of Education for 16 years my thought process has always been this: 'If it helps the children we serve, then it must be good,'" McRae said.
The proposed requirement will give parents or even the student the chance to opt out of filing the application without any penalty.
If the student is age 18 or older, they can sign a waiver to opt out of filling out the FAFSA or the student's parent or guardian may also sign a waiver to opt out.
McRae said no student would be held back if they didn't file the FAFSA.
The FAFSA correlates with seeking a post-secondary education.
The National College Attainment Network found that 92% of seniors who completed the FAFSA enrolled in college by the fall term after graduation.
Federal financial aid comes in the form of Pell Grants, which are worth almost $6,500 per year, and student loans.
Pell Grants do not have to be paid back, and a number of Alabama students are basically leaving free money on the table by not filing the FAFSA form.
Alabama graduates during the 2019-20 year left more than $60 million unclaimed, according to the Alabama College Attainment Network.
Some schools in the state already have their students file the FAFSA.
McRae said Fayette, Pickens, Lamar, Winfield City and some of the schools in the Birmingham City system have their students file.
If approved, Alabama would become the fourth state to require a filed FAFSA. Louisiana, Texas and Illinois already require it.
As of the first week of February, 36% of Austin High seniors and 23.5% of Decatur High seniors have submitted the FAFSA, according to the Alabama Commission on Higher Education's database.
Statewide, 31.1% of seniors have submitted the FAFSA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.