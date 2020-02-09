A legislative proposal that would mandate public schools' summer breaks run from Memorial Day to Labor Day would have a negative impact on Decatur area schools, Morgan County superintendents said.
“This is not what is best for students, teachers and education,” Hartselle City Superintendent Dee Dee Jones said.
Rep. Steve Hurst, R-Munford, on Friday said he is working on a bill to require that public schools' summer breaks include Memorial Day through Labor Day. Hurst said current summer breaks don't give older students enough time to get valuable summer work experience.
Hurst said he's talking to education groups about the bill.
Depending on the effective date, such a state mandate would override the existing school calendars the six public school systems in Lawrence, Limestone and Morgan counties have approved for the 2020-2021 academic year.
“What’s the point?” Decatur City Superintendent Michael Douglas asked. “How is this going to improve education?”
If Hurst’s proposal becomes law, Douglas said Decatur would either need longer school days or would eliminate some of the days that students currently have off.
“I’m not for going to longer days,” he said.
Neither are Jones or Morgan County Superintendent Bill Hopkins Jr.
“More hours in schools would be difficult because students become tired and lose their focus,” Jones said.
Alabama law currently requires 180 full instructional days at six hours of instruction per day, or 1,080 instructional hours, over the course of a school year.
“We’d have to shorten Thanksgiving and Christmas and possibly eliminate spring break to comply with the proposed change,” Douglas said.
This is not the first time lawmakers have weighed in on school start dates. In an effort to boost tourism following a recession and oil spill on the coast in 2012, state lawmakers passed legislation pushing back the start of school.
The law — which was called the Flexible School Calendar Act — said schools couldn’t start before mid-August and had to end at least by the Friday before Memorial Day. The law was in place for the 2012-13 and 2013-14 academic years.
Douglas said there was no significant increase in tourism dollars.
“I support keeping (decisions on) when schools start at the local level,” he said.
Jones said there’s an educational argument against longer summers for students. She said “summer slide,” a term used to describe gains students lose when they are out of class, would be a more significant problem.
“We have worked hard to combat this,” she said.
Hopkins said Decatur area schools have worked hard to get their calendars to match, especially for spring break because this is when parents want to be out with their children.
The six public school systems in Lawrence, Limestone and Morgan counties have approved 2020-2021 calendars, and while start dates differ, spring break is at the same time.
“If the proposal becomes law, we’ll have to amend our schedules to comply,” Douglas said.
