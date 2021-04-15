MONTGOMERY — A “slimmed down” teacher retirement modification bill cleared a Senate committee Wednesday, and a bill that would provide retired teachers with a one-time bonus was approved by a Senate committee.
House Bill 93 as amended would let newer teachers in the state roll over each year their sick leave and get paid for unused days when they retire. Current Tier II teachers lose unused days each year.
Senate Finance and Taxation Committee Chairman Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, said the current law almost creates an incentive for teachers to take sick days when they don’t need to, forcing school systems to use substitute teachers.
Sponsor Rep. Alan Baker, R-Brewton, said his goal was to erase some of the “disparity” between Tier I and Tier II benefit recipients. As approved in the committee, Baker’s bill is a less generous increase in Tier II than what he’s proposed in previous sessions. As originally written this year and approved in the House, Baker’s bill would have let Tier II teachers collect retirement after 30 year instead of at age 62 as is now law.
That portion was struck. Orr said he wants to take a broader look at retirement benefits across state government. The 2022 education budget that Orr worked through the Senate last month includes the creation of a compensation commission to make sure state employees’ and educators’ total compensation, including retirement, health benefits and salary is competitive with other Southeast states.
“We’ve got to look at the whole package,” Orr said.
Tier II retirement benefits went into effect for new teachers in 2013 in an effort to save the state money on retirement costs. Teachers who were already in the classroom at that time got to stay in the more generous Tier I.
Baker's bill also increases teachers’ contributions to their retirement from 6% to 6.75%.
Co-sponsors on the bill include Reps. David Wheeler, R-Vestavia Hills, Proncey Robertson, R- Mt. Hope, Terri Collins, R-Decatur, and Parker Moore, R-Decatur.
---
One-time bonus
A bill that would give a one-time lump sum payment to retired teachers or beneficiaries passed the Senate education budget committee on Wednesday.
Senate Bill 172 by Sen. Bobby Singleton, D-Greensboro, passed the committee with no opposition. Singleton amended the amount paid to retired teachers from the original $3 per month of service to $2. Singleton said this was so the payment structure was aligned with a bill from Sen. Del Marsh, R-Anniston, that gives a one-time bonus for former state employees in the Employee Retirement System. That bill has already passed out of a Senate committee.
Orr said he wanted to make sure Singleton’s bill was passed at the same time as Marsh’s so all retirees are paid in the same time frame.
“I think state employees and educators need to be in sync when it comes to timing,” Orr said in committee.
Singleton’s bill would provide the one-time bonus to teachers who retire prior to June 1.
The formula for calculating the bonus is $2 for every month of service for the teacher, or $300, whichever is greater. Beneficiaries of deceased retirees who receive monthly allowances from the Teacher’s Retirement System will also receive a lump-sum payment of $300.
The payments will be given to retirees this December, the bill states.
The bill now moves to the full Senate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.