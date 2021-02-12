MONTGOMERY — The Alabama House on Thursday approved a bill to modify retirement benefits for newer teachers.
Rep. Alan Baker, R-Brewton, said House Bill 93 will reduce disparity between the older Tier I and newer Tier II retirement tracks and help keep young teachers in the state.
“I truly believe that many educators enter the field as a calling, not because of pay or benefits,” Baker said. “But where they land as an educator is greatly influenced by their pay and benefits.”
Baker's bill cleared the House 100-to-1.
Tier II retirement benefits went into effect for new teachers in 2013 in an effort to save the state money on retirement costs. Teachers who were already in the classroom at that time got to stay in the more generous Tier I.
Bill co-sponsors include Reps. Proncey Robertson, R-Mount Hope, Terri Collins, R-Decatur, Parker Moore, R-Decatur, and David Wheeler, R-Vestavia Hills.
Robertson, who represents portions of Morgan, Lawrence and Franklin counties, said the creation of Tier II was meant to bring some stability to the retirement system.
“We’ve been able to stabilize it and now we’re obviously seeing some issues out there — not all of them directly related to retirement, but a portion — obtaining new teachers and keeping our good teachers in the state," Robertson said.
Rep. Barbra Boyd, D-Anniston, a retired educator of more than 45 years, said she thinks the bill is needed to help the state recover from losses incurred by the pandemic.
“Any benefits or anything we can do to help educators because of the pandemic is something I support," Boyd said. "We also need to be looking to the future to encourage more educators to come to Alabama."
The bill will now go to Sen. Arthur Orr’s Senate education budget committee. Sen. Donnie Chasteen, R-Geneva, is sponsoring it there.
Orr, R-Decatur, said he and Senate General Fund budget committee chair Greg Albritton, R-Range, want to look at both teacher and state employee pay and benefits.
Orr said Alabama has some teacher benefits that are better than neighboring states. According to a dashboard created by the Southern Regional Education Board, Alabama’s average starting salary is higher than any of its surrounding states. Georgia is above Alabama in average overall and average top salaries.
Also, educators’ health insurance is less expensive in Alabama than it is in Georgia and Tennessee.
As originally written, Baker's bill would have also changed the death benefits of all retirement-eligible teachers, allowing the beneficiary to receive 100% of the teacher’s retirement should he or she die. Currently, beneficiaries receive 50% if the teacher is still working. They can get 100% if the teacher is retired. But Baker moved to strike the death benefit change in committee, saying it was too expensive.
House Bill 93 would also allow Tier II teachers to collect their retirement after 30 years of service, as opposed to waiting until age 62 under current rules, and allow them to roll over unused leave each year, which isn’t currently allowed under Tier II but is under the older Tier I.
Unlike his previous bills, HB93 does not increase the 1.65 multiplier, which determines how much retirees earn. The legislation does increase teachers’ contributions to their retirement from 6% to 6.75%.
If Baker’s bill becomes law, the 30-year retirement and sick leave conversion portions in the first year would represent a cost increase of about $5 million, about $3 million of that coming from the Education Trust Fund. The beneficiary change would have increased costs by about $12.9 million in the first year, with about $7.9 million coming from the ETF.
The Alabama Education Association favors Baker’s bill.
