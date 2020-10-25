MONTGOMERY — With the Medicare enrollment period open, advocates for seniors are offering information on supplemental health plans that could help with medical or prescription drug costs.
Medicare Advantage plans offer qualifying seniors supplemental insurance to their existing Medicare plans to cover additional health care costs, including for prescription drugs.
The Alabama Department of Senior Services offers multiple programs that can help seniors decide what health care options are right for them.
The State Health Insurance Assistance Program provides free counseling and education for Medicare beneficiaries, including information on utilizing the first-year Medicare prevention screening benefits. The department's SenioRx medication assistance program offers low- or no-cost medications for those seniors or disabled persons without prescription drug insurance.
ADSS Commissioner Jean Brown encouraged seniors to take advantage of the state's resources during this enrollment period.
"These programs help thousands of Alabama’s seniors live better and more productive lives each year," Brown said. "By providing Medicare assistance and counseling through the State Health Insurance Assistance Program to ensure our seniors have the Medicare supplement plan that best meets their needs, and with our SenioRx program, which helps ensure that no senior has to choose between prescription drugs and other essential needs, we strive to see to it that our senior population has the tools they need to take control of their health."
The Medicare enrollment period ends Dec. 7.
Jamie Harding, communications director for AARP Alabama, said those who are currently enrolled in Medicare and new enrollees should consider their options for expanded coverage.
"What is most important is for Medicare recipients right now during open enrollment is to review their current coverage and see what changes in benefits or costs will happen in 2021," Harding said. "They need to decide if that current coverage meets their individual needs.
"Advantage plans encompass a number of additional coverages and, as I said, have many variations in cost and coverage. Every Medicare recipient needs to decide what is best for them, their health and their budget when considering supplemental plans like Advantage."
Those interested in more information on Medicare Advantage plans can visit Medicare.gov or AlabamaAgeLine.gov, or call 1-800-AGELINE.
