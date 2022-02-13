A state House committee last week approved a bill intended to help job seekers navigate a sea of workforce credentials and the jobs those credentials could help them obtain.
House Bill 241, sponsored by Rep. Terri Collins, R-Decatur, passed the House Education Policy Committee on Wednesday.
Collins' bill states that there are nearly 1 million unique job credentials in the United States, at least 5,000 available from Alabama-based providers, and “too many Alabamians do not know which credentials lead to desired outcomes, and employers are unable to understand what skills workers bring to a job.”
The bill will create a registry that Collins said will identify “credentials of value” that would lead to a high-quality job. Credentials can include certificates, industry recognized and registered apprenticeship completion certificates, and occupational licenses.
Tim McCartney, chairman of the Alabama’s Workforce Council, said the registry could keep people from wasting time and money on a credential that won’t help them get a good job.
A panel will review the registry's credentials annually.
Collins said another part of her bill would give students better information about “jobs of value in their area, what are the pathways you need to get there and how you can be successful.”
This section requires analyzing student data over time, including academic performance, employment and wage information.
Collins and McCartney both said any data used would not be personally identifiable.
“Government agencies collect this data already, but they don’t talk to each other,” McCartney said. “… This will allow (education agencies) to develop learning techniques and what we need to be teaching our children from pre-K through college to be ready to go out into the workforce."
The bill also requires that by the 2023-24 academic year, students earn one or more college or career readiness indicators before they graduate. There are nearly a dozen possible indicators, including earning a benchmark score in any subject area on the ACT college entrance exam, earning a qualifying score of 3 or higher on an Advanced Placement exam, earning college credit while in high school, earning a qualifying career technical industry credential or being accepted into the military before graduation.
“If they’re not moving toward college, they need to know what their other options are, and this bill sets them up to be successful in life,” Collins said.
