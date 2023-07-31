APTOPIX Russia Ukraine Drone Attack

Investigators examine a damaged skyscraper in the "Moscow City" business district after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, early Sunday. [ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Uncredited - stringer, AP

Ukraine brought the war far from the front line into the heart of Russia again Sunday in drone penetrations that Russian authorities said damaged two office buildings a few miles from the Kremlin and a pig breeding complex on the countries' border.

