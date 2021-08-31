A portion of Pryor Street in front of the Athens Seventh-day Adventist Church will close Sept. 15 for a roundabout project that will take up to six months to complete.
The church will have access to its parking lot, residents will have access to their driveways, and Golden Eagle Drive and Boardwalk will be open.
The detour will be Hobbs Street.
Officials plan to install message boards warning of the pending road closure on Wednesday. Detour signs will be installed Sept. 7-9
