Sugar Creek Elementary School Principal Cleo Miller says the rewards of her job far outweigh the challenges.
Miller has been an an educator in Limestone County for more than 47 years, and she says she keeps her eyes on the prize when encountering tribulations.
But her love of school started long before she became an educator, back when she was a student.
“School was one of my favorite places, and I cried when I had to be absent,” she said.
Miller’s teacher at New Hope Junior High School had an impact on her. In the mornings, Miller said, the class would sing songs and “read, recite and repeat scriptures as she read them from the Bible.”
“She never wavered in telling us that the air was being set for the day, and we were expected to keep it that way by treating each other with kindness because we were all God’s children," she said. "She loved us and God loved us, too.”
Teachers were valued, respected and appreciated, Miller said.
“Teachers were perceived as decision-makers, advisers, noble citizens and influential role models," Miller recalled. "Teachers were thought to be the pillars of the community and a life stream to society.”
Miller’s elementary school experiences motivated her to become an educator. “Teachers are awarded the awesome responsibility to educate students,” she said.
Miller worked for 30 years as a special education teacher and has been a principal for 17 years.
As a teacher, Miller said, her role was to deliver instruction, while as an administrator, her job, among other things, is to encourage, support, guide, assist and mentor the teachers at her school.
When the pandemic started, it changed everything about schools. Facial coverings were required, and students could no longer work in small groups. There have also been excessive absences by students and teachers, Miller said, which affected student learning.
COVID was devastating to the schools, Miller said, and robbed educators and students “of the premises on which schools were built: to educate children.” Due to virtual learning, Miller said, students were separated from loving and caring faculty and staff.
While Miller said she is constantly collaborating with her teachers and staff, teachers and administrators struggle with issues involving the students. Some students have “matters including mental disturbances, behavioral problems and learning issues.”
“The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc and has taken an unthinkable toll on student learning in the form of learning loss and social-emotional maladjustments,” Miller said. “The educational staff is exhausted and beyond stressed.”
However, many parts of Miller’s career have been satisfying, including observing students learning and becoming successful despite adverse childhood experiences. It also pleases Miller to “witness students exploring and solving inquiry-based assignments” and having discussions about assignments.
Sentria Lowe, counselor at Sugar Creek Elementary School, has worked with Miller twice in the school system and has known her for eight years.
Lowe said Miller cares and is passionate about her students and teachers.
“She wants everyone to be OK all the time," Lowe said. "... She has a big heart, and she loves on everybody.”
Lowe says Miller is beloved by students and teachers, alike: “Everyone loves her. It’s hard not to love someone who loves you.”
Miller said her “success is determined by years of service, sustained relationships and endless acts of kindness. The journey has been all that it needed to be to help me experience a measure of success.”
“Supporting and engaging in teaching and learning experiences and sustained relationships continues to ignite my passion for learning and helping others,” Miller said.
