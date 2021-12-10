Starting Tuesday, a Decatur Utilities contractor will be working on sewer lines in the eastbound lanes of West Moulton Street, between Pine Street and the intersection of Old Moulton Road.
The work is scheduled to be finished by the end of next week. Utility workers will be present each day from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. Lanes will be reopened each evening no later than 6.
