Starting tonight, a Decatur Utilities contractor will be performing wastewater maintenance work at the intersection of Stratford Road and Country Club Road in Southeast Decatur.
Portland Utilities will begin work at 9 p.m. and plans to continue through 5 a.m., Tuesday.
The southbound lane of Country Club Road Southeast will be closed during the work. Flag men will be used to maneuver traffic flow between the northbound and southbound lanes
Drivers are asked to drive slowly in the construction zone and be aware of workers and traffic control.
