Tuesday's Spirit of America fireworks show will be bigger than last year, according to Pyro Shows, the Adamsville fireworks company in charge of the show again this year.
Lynn Broad, pyrotechnician with Pyro Shows, said the city had requested a slight increase in the number of shells this year and to stay within the same budget.
“I have increased the number of shells,” said Broad. “There will be slightly more fireworks this year.”
Broad said that mostly things will stay the same as last year. The show will still use the three- to six-inch shells it has used in the past, although there will be some new sights in the night sky.
“There are some new patterns,” said Broad. “I have seen cubes, butterflies, bow ties, hearts and happy faces so far. I don’t know what else is going to be out there.”
The fireworks show will be choreographed to music played by 102.1 FM WDRM.
Denice Marco, director of program development at the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce, said that she expects the number of people attending to stay the same as it did last year, with an estimated 3,000 people attending last year's festival.
Pyro Shows Inc. was originally hired in 2017 after complaints the previous year that the fireworks were exhibited so low they couldn’t be seen from the river, according to Donna Whitten, former chair of the Spirit of America Festival.
"We didn't spend a lot of money, they were very low and people complained," said Whitten
Whitten said she originally hired Pyro Shows for a 15-minute show and ever since the city has continued to hire them.
“I called them and talked to them and asked for the best fireworks show you have,” said Whitten. "It was a thousand dollars a minute and they said ‘anything over 15 minutes you lose them.'"
Whitten said she estimated the cost of the show this year will be $16,000 to $17,000.
“They are a very good fireworks company; they put on great shows,“ said Whitten "We have a beautiful 15-minute show every time.”
According to Jason Lake, director of Decatur Parks and Recreation, the Morgan County Commission and city of Decatur will split the cost for the fireworks this year.
The Morgan County Commission gave the Spirit of America Festival $8,000 earmarked for spending on materials for the festival, according to Commission Chairman Ray Long. Parks and Recreation designated $9,500 for special events, according to the city budget.
The fireworks show will be held at Point Mallard park on 2901 Point Mallard Drive. The show can be seen from anywhere in the park, but Whitten said the best place to watch the fireworks is the Spirit of America Field.
The fireworks show has been a staple of the Spirit of America Festival since organizers started doing it in 1967, according to Whitten.
“We would go out there really early in the morning and put our chairs out so we could watch the beauty pageant and fireworks show,” said Whitten. “We’d put like 10 or 15 different chairs out and all our family actually came and it was a good family night we had.”
The fireworks show is planned to be the finale of the Spirit of America Festival, starting at 9 p.m.
