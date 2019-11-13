The outside lane of Interstate 65 southbound at the Tennessee River bridge will be closed Thursday for deck repairs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.
Crews were working on the northbound lanes today.
Drivers are asked to reduce speed and merge left. Delays should be expected.
