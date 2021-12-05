Raising her hand to her waist, Anita Walden remembered back to her childhood.
“Since I was this tall, I knew I wanted to be a nurse,” Walden, who will turn 64 on Friday, said. “I’ve always loved taking care of people. My siblings called it bossiness, but I was just looking out for them. Nursing has been my purpose in life.”
For the past 34 years, Walden lived out that purpose at Decatur Morgan Hospital, serving as an intensive care unit nurse, the director of the ICU and, most recently, as the chief nursing officer.
"Anita is an amazing leader — very well respected by both her team and the medical staff," said Kelli Powers, CEO of Decatur Morgan Hospital. "Nurses are the backbone of the hospital and they all deserve this recognition and show of appreciation."
Walden’s service to the hospital over the past three decades and her leadership during the pandemic earned her the honor of the Caddell-Grisham Award.
“Anita has given so much of herself to this organization. She’s been a nurse here basically her entire adult life dedicated to caring for the people of our community,” said Noel Lovelace, president of the Decatur Morgan Hospital Foundation. “She was worthy of this award anyway, but her leadership and commitment to the community and the DMH team over the last two years has been unwavering and invaluable.”
Dr. Jim Boyle echoed Lovelace.
"As a critical care specialist I spend a good deal of time in the ICU. I have worked with Anita most of my career. I can tell you firsthand how dedicated she is — to her team, this hospital and the people of our community. I'm delighted that we are honoring her and I am delighted that we are honoring a nurse," said Boyle, a past recipient of the Caddell Grisham Award.
Of her three decades in health care, the past two years proved the most challenging for the veteran nurse, who helped the hospital navigate through the pandemic.
“I’ve never experienced anything like this. It has affected all of us physically, mentally and emotionally. Typically, we deal with our mental health by talking, laughing and crying with each other,” Walden said. “It felt very lonely because we couldn’t meet with each other and nobody outside this world really understood what was going on here and how it felt.”
Walden’s journey into nursing began in 1985 when, as a wife and mother of two young children, she registered for classes at Calhoun Community College. There, the West Morgan High School graduate did rotations at what was then called Decatur General Hospital, and fell in love with hospital life.
“There were so many patients and so many hands-on opportunities. The hustle and bustle appealed to me,” Walden said.
After graduating from Calhoun in 1987, Walden landed a job as an assistant on the surgical floor and, three months later, received a permanent position in the ICU.
“I loved the surgical floor and assumed that was where I was going to land. At first, the ICU scared me. But, during my interview, the hospital was so kind and assured me I would never have to make any decision by myself. That carries with me today. I don’t make any decisions by myself. I always pick up the phone and ask others,” Walden said.
Walden, who also earned a bachelor’s in nursing from UAH and a master’s of management in health care at Vanderbilt University, spent 23 years in the ICU, including 17 as director. For the last 12 years, she served as chief nursing officer.
During her career, Walden has developed a deep appreciation of her chosen career.
“As a nurse, you get to help in ways that you could never help in any other field. We have the privilege of changing lives,” Walden said. “We’re with people at their saddest and happiest — during their last moments on earth, when they have baby, or find out they are cancer free. During COVID, we were their family.”
---
Father's surgery
Walden realized firsthand the increased importance of nurses during the pandemic when her father underwent brain surgery at Huntsville Hospital.
“We dropped him off at the ER and couldn’t walk in with him. There were a couple of nurses that were standouts and FaceTimed with us,” Walden said. “It was good for me to be in that position because I was able to come back and say, ‘What we have to do is communicate, however we can. That is the most important thing to a family because they are scared.’”
Walden credited her supervisors, attending physicians and first charge nurse, Lois Cornman, for shaping her into the nurse she has become.
“Lois Cornman was wonderful. I would ask a question and she would say, ‘What does the policy say?’ That forced me to put a reason to everything I did,” Walden said. “I’ve also had great people in the president role and learned something from every single one of them.”
She also credited her family, which includes her husband, Steve Walden, children Amy Johnson and Adam Walden, parents Bob and Helen Westbrook, four grandchildren and siblings.
“When I started school and working nights, my husband cared for the kids. It was up to him to read the stories and put them to bed. On the weekends, he was that guy that put a sign on the door that said, ‘Do not ring the doorbell.’ He allowed me to do the job that I loved,” Walden said.
---
Passion for job
Walden’s 17-year-old granddaughter, a volunteer at the hospital, hopes to follow her grandmother into nursing.
“The nursing bug hit her hard. That’s all she talks about. It’s a thrill to see how excited she is,” Walden said.
For new nurses, Walden offered this advice: find a balance between your job and your life.
“Nursing is my job. My life is my family. If you’re not happy outside of the job, you can’t do what you need to do at work. I encourage people to take care of themselves,” Walden said. “It’s easy to lose that balance. It was especially easy during COVID. The nurses were dressed in gowns from head to toe. You could only see their eyes. They had such sad eyes. They saw so much death.”
After 35 years in nursing, Walden plans to retire at the end of next year.
“I’ve had a wonderful career, but I’m ready to begin to stop. Some days, I’m really sad about it, but, most days, I’m excited for the next chapter. I would love to travel with my husband and rest some. I am a little afraid I might get bored, because I have loved nursing so much. It is in my head, my heart and my blood,” Walden said.
Walden’s impact on Decatur has extended outside of the hospital. She has served on Calhoun Community College’s Foundation Board, Decatur High School PTA member, Junior League of Morgan County member, as president of Decatur High’s Choral Booster Club and volunteer with the Community Free Clinic of Decatur-Morgan County.
