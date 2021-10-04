Kendral Ellison

Kendral Ellison, a Decatur native and Austin High alum, was named the European League of Football’s assistant coach of the year during an awards ceremony last week.

After graduating from Austin, Ellison played at Rhodes College in Memphis and then began an international career in Europe.

He currently serves as the defensive coordinator for the Hamburg Sea Devils. Last month, the team played in the championship finals, losing to Frankfurt Galaxy 32-30.

