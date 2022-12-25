HOW TO HELP
Polar Bear Plunge: Celebrate the start of 2023 by jumping into the Tennessee River on Jan. 1 at noon at Ingalls Harbor. While there, buy a commemorative shirt for $15. Proceeds go to Meals on Wheels and More.
Feeding Families of Alabama: The Hartselle-based nonprofit needs laundry detergent, bleach, shampoo, hair conditioner, toilet paper, dish detergent and hygiene items. 373 Mount Tabor Road, Hartselle.
Committee on Church Cooperation: The outreach organization in Decatur needs diapers, size 3 and larger, canned beans, peanut butter, spaghetti sauce, canned soups and children’s clothes, size 4T and larger. Drop off donations to 119 First Ave. N.E., Decatur, Monday-Thursday, 8:30-11 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m.
Neighborhood Christian Center: Needed donations include macaroni and cheese, canned fruit, meat and beans, pasta noodles, paper plates, paper towels, toilet paper, women’s clothes sizes large to 3XL and pant sizes 10-22, men’s shirts, girls’ winter clothes, boys’ winter shirts sizes 4-18, travel deodorant, shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, disposable razors, blankets, sheets, towels and washcloths. Drop off at 619 Bank St. N.E., Decatur.
Decatur Animal Services: Volunteers are needed to give love to animals by playing with them and cleaning kennels. Applicants 16 and older will be allowed to work with animals after preliminary training. There is also a need for volunteers ages 14 and 15, but they will not have contact with animals. Background checks need to be pre-approved for 18 and older. Applications at DAS, 300A Beltline Road S.W., or call 256-344-4790.
Sav-A-Life Pregnancy Resource Center: The Decatur organization needs formula, specifically Enfamil ProSobee and Gentlease, Similac Soy and Nutrimagen, diapers sizes 4 and 5, shoes sizes newborn to 8, and summer clothing 18 months to 3T. Individuals can also volunteer in the baby closet and in the file room. Submit an application at decaturpregnancy.com/how-to-help. The center, 801 Bradley St. S.W., is open Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Donate Blood: Donate blood at the Lifesouth Community Blood Center, 2349 Danville Road S.W., open 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Wednesday and Friday; 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Thursday; 9 a.m-3 p.m., Saturday; and 8 a.m.-noon, Sunday. Mobile drives: Monday, Old Navy in Decatur, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Tuesday, Walmart on Alabama 24 in Moulton, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Wednesday, Decatur Morgan Hospital – Parkway Campus, noon-5 p.m.; Thursday, Walmart Neighborhood Market in Decatur, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Big Lots in Athens, 9 a.m.-noon, Hometown Grocery on South Jefferson Street in Athens, 1-4 p.m; Friday, Kroger on U.S. 31 in Hartselle, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturday, Emmanuel Mennonite Church, 2544 County Road 55 in Hartselle, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Become a Mentor: Shape a child’s life by becoming a mentor with Mosaic Mentoring of North Alabama. Volunteers must be at least 18, have a valid driver’s license, proof of automobile insurance and go through an in-person interview and background check. Call 256-353-0157 for more information.
Senior Companions: Open to individuals 55 and older, the Senior Companions program pairs volunteers with seniors in need of assistance. Participants volunteer 15 to 40 hours each week and earn a tax-free stipend. For more information, contact Melissa Tallant with Community Action Partnership of North Alabama at 256-260-3117 or melissa.tallant@capna.org.
CASA of North Alabama: Volunteer with CASA of North Alabama to become an advocate for abused or neglected children in Morgan and Limestone counties. For more information, visit casaofnorthalabama.org.
Quilts of Valor: Help sew quilts for area military veterans with Quilts of Valor. To get involved with the Morgan County group, email Mary Harris at mharrisqov@gmail.com. For information on how to make a quilt, visit qovf.org.
HOW TO GET HELP
Energy assistance: Receive financial assistance with utility bills through the Community Action Partnership of North Alabama's Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. The service is available to income-eligible households in Morgan, Lawrence, Cullman, Winston and Marion counties. capna.org/energy-assistance.
Rent assistance: Receive financial assistance with rent through Emergency Rental Assistance Alabama. The program provides assistance to qualifying applicants facing hardship as a result of COVID-19. eraalabama.com.
Committee on Church Cooperation: The CCC offers free groceries to those in need Monday-Thursday from 8:30-11 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. The CCC's clothing closet is open Wednesdays for anyone needing free seasonally appropriate clothing. 119 First Ave. N.E., Decatur.
Neighborhood Christian Center: The Neighborhood Christian Center distributes food bags, clothes and hygiene kits for individuals and families in need every Monday and Wednesday, 9 a.m.-noon. 619 Bank St. N.E., Decatur.
Mentoring: Connect your child with an adult mentor through Mosaic Mentoring of North Alabama. To learn more, call 256-353-0157.
JePau Outreach Ministries: The ministry provides free food, clothes, counseling and prayer to individuals in need every Saturday, 9-11 a.m. at Solomon Temple Church, 2041 U.S. 31 S.
Limestone County Churches Involved: The LCCI, 201 N. Jefferson St., Athens, provides food, utility, housing and transportation assistance to families in Limestone County. Individuals should bring a government-issued ID, proof of income, food stamps letter, disability letter, and the names, dates of birth and Social Security numbers for household members. Food pantry is open 9-11 a.m., Monday-Friday.
Hospice of the Valley: The nonprofit organization's community bereavement center provides support groups to the public for free. hospiceofthevalley.net/community/support-groups.
