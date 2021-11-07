The pandemic has been hard on all of us, but few have been hit harder than our children. Even in the best circumstances, remote learning required children to spend months relying on computer and internet access to continue their learning.
And for children who could not easily find themselves a good computer with reliable internet, who were often and disproportionately children of color, the situation was even worse. Alabama was a case in point: According to a May Census Bureau survey, only 76% of Black Alabamians had reliable internet access for educational purposes. The number for white Alabamians, on the other hand, was closer to 94%.
In the presence of so much inequity, especially among Alabama’s Black children, you would think that the members of the Lawrence County school board would do everything in their power to ensure that Black students have the resources they need. Unfortunately, the board has decided instead to focus its energies on closing R.A. Hubbard High School, the only predominantly Black high school in all of Lawrence County. The good news, though, is that there is still time for the board to stop this potentially devastating blow to the right of every child in Lawrence County’s to a good, equal education.
Disparities are not new
For many Lawrence County children, the disparities which the pandemic exposed are nothing new. Black children attending R.A. Hubbard, which boasts the highest graduation rate in the county, have long known what it means to be treated unequally. For more than half a century, the Lawrence County school board has been subject to a school desegregation order requiring it to address its history of discrimination against Black children.
Despite decades of court orders requiring the County to equally fund R.A. Hubbard, the school board has consistently failed to equally fund teachers, resources, facilities, and Advanced Placement courses at the school. Meanwhile, R.A. Hubbard offers fewer distance learning college courses, provides fewer Advanced Placement (AP) and other dual enrollment courses, and sends fewer students to the Lawrence County Career Technical Center than the other three high schools in the county.
Likewise, children at R.A. Hubbard are often unable to afford fees for AP exams and have been unable to take AP exams as a result. As the board concedes, the resulting curriculum at R.A. Hubbard has been inferior to that provided at the county’s other high schools.
Falling short of promises
Time and time again, the school board has promised to remedy these problems, only to fall short. In 2009, the school board, as part of an agreement to close the only other high school in this section of the county, agreed to study the creation of a new high school to replace the one that was closed. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the school board, after cursorily going through the motions, quickly tabled and then abandoned the idea.
Were this not appalling enough, for two years now, the school board has threatened to close R.A. Hubbard, stripping the community of its only remaining high school, and requiring its predominantly Black student population to travel additional distances to high schools in other parts of the county.
Just last week, the school board announced that it would once again attempt such closures in advance of the 2022-23 school year. The closure would also undercut the spirit of the 2009 agreement, which recognized the importance of locating schools in each section of the county.
Given all the challenges Black and brown children are facing from the pandemic, now is not the time for the school board to be creating additional barriers. Rather than threatening to close R.A. Hubbard, the school board should focus on allocating the resources it has long promised to its children but failed to provide. The board will be holding a series of listening sessions over the next month at which we hope many residents will join us in calling for the board to fulfill its moral and legal obligations to all Lawrence County children.
Jan Turnbore is president and Bobby Diggs first vice president of the Lawrence County Chapter of the NAACP.
