Anybody who can't see what is going on is not paying attention.
We're being set up. President Donald Trump is not stepping down. We're not having fair elections in November.
Mark my words. I know I'm right. Having left an authoritarian regime in the 1960s, I'm seeing one developing right here.
Even the protests are being hijacked. They will be used as the excuse for martial law. Mark my words.
Armando de Quesada
Hartselle
(1) comment
Armando, I like your ideas. The radicals in our society are hijacking it. They are fomenting violence and leading the people in revolt and the media is complicit. They are disregarding all the good work the police do and instead focus attention on one bad policeman. I say punish the bad actors, not the good. Do you want to live in a country without laws? Not i, I love the laws that provide order and civil society. I don't have to worry about car jackings, muggings, robbery, home invasion, shop lifting, thefts because we have laws and police to enforce the laws. If you have a problem with the law get it changed. Don't destroy our system of government because of one bad actor. We are not going to have a tyrannical government. if you want a tyrannical government vote Democrat. Then we can have the crime that infests big cities like Chicago. Our current sheriff is doing a good job in the county. We need to keep him. He is one who keeps us safe. Let us support our local sheriff.
