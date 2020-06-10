If the goal of defunding police departments is to reduce police encounters that end in needless killings, we need to do two things.
First, we need a trial run of the concept of a reduced police force. So let’s give all the police a two- to three-week vacation. When the 911 calls come in, the operator can tell the caller no police are on duty. Handle it themselves.
Second, we need to repeal all the laws that have led to killings. Let us start with the most recent example. Eliminate the law against passing counterfeit currency because we know how that ends up. Eliminate strong-arm theft, selling single cigarettes, panhandling, jaywalking, petty larceny, car theft, vandalism, rioting, littering, buying drugs without a prescription and all sex crimes. Also, eliminate all speed limits and traffic violations since these are common violations that result in a confrontation with police.
Without the laws that dictate a civil society we can expect anarchy to ensue.
Do we really want a society without laws or police? Is anarchy a viable solution? The 1700s and 1800s were all about a wild West and lawless land. If this is what the people want, give it a go on a trial basis. See how it works out before defunding police departments for good.
Frank Janecek
Somerville
(1) comment
This person is trying to use hyperbolic strawman logical fallacies for some reason. Defunding police does not mean disbanding, and I think he knows that, but is trying to conflate the two so that others who do not know it also think that. Defunding means less money so fewer neat toys like armored vehicles, brand new SWAT team gear that is just begging to be used for little to no reason, the end of militarization, and hopefully fewer deaths.
To reiterate, defunding does NOT mean disbanding. How disingenuous, Frank.
