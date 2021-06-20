While many of us are shedding our masks and carrying on life as normal, some still feel as isolated and alone as they did this time last year.
And it’s not health care workers — it’s those living in the nursing homes. Many have had COVID, been through many lockdowns being stuck in their rooms or in the huge facility, yet feeling all alone. They have seen many friends leave this past year for various reasons to not return.
They continue to eat the same food without the luxury to eat something else. And now they get to see their family for a short 20-minute visit ever so often. The people in nursing homes are real people, with real feelings.
So what can you do? Send notes, cards, goodies and love to them. Most of all, get your COVID-19 vaccine, if not for yourself, for their life to get back to normal. With each shot we get closer to herd immunity, and when our state reaches herd immunity it will be a better world for residents in nursing homes everywhere.
If this touched your heart and you really want to help, all nursing homes are hiring. Apply at your local facility today and help make these residents’ day brighter.
Keely Turner
Decatur
