Carrie Matthews Recreation Center in Northwest Decatur, which opened in 1969, has functioned as a viable city-owned and -operated facility in the Northwest community for more than five decades.
It has served the residents of Decatur in many capacities: as a recreational center offering various sports activities, a venue for community meetings and as an educational facility offering learning opportunities for residents of all ages.
My letter does not come to object to the demolition of the building; in my opinion, it would not be in the best interest of the city to make an attempt to initiate structural repairs with the understanding the foundation is not secure. I am, however, proposing the erection of a new facility bearing the name Carrie Matthews, constructed on a site with a solid foundation, which will serve the city for many years to come as its predecessor has done.
The activity experienced in the existing structure suggests and validates a facility of this nature is valued and appreciated in the Northwest community. Subsequently, it is my proposal a new site located in Northwest Decatur is identified and a new center erected.
An ideal site for consideration is the former West Court Apartment property, located in the immediate proximity of the present location — providing the soil condition and the site in general is determined a solid foundation.
This new structure will have the space and equipment to support various sports activities (basketball, handball, indoor swimming, weightlifting, etc.); in addition, it would have meeting facilities to accommodate community events and special occasions.
I am excited about this opportunity and remain optimistic city officials will give this proposal serious consideration.
William "Butch" Matthews
Decatur
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.