Americans are sympathetic, generous, charitable and welcoming to those coming to our country legally. They swear an oath to obey laws, respect our government, our flag and not become a burden to taxpayers.
Our borders are invaded daily by illegals bringing drugs, gangs, crime, disease, flying foreign flags, exhausting and threatening lives of border patrol agents and causing disastrous economic strains.
Taxpayers pay for illegals’ housing, food, clothing, medical, entertainment, dental, water, schooling, then they complain. …
Children after long, dangerous, heinous trips arrive at our borders ill, used as pawns by careless parents and other unscrupulous adults. The children should be cared for.
Illegals expect everything to be free. Sanctuary cities break our laws. Illegals crossing our borders are breaking our laws and should be sent back, not rewarded. Asylum seekers should be heard with extreme vetting. Some are good people. They’d do better getting online to come legally. …
Many Americans live on streets in deplorable conditions. Some are veterans who fought in foreign countries protecting foreign borders; yet, our borders are unsafe. Many Americans live from payday to payday but can’t afford medical for their families. …
Limited government funds must be used to care for needy, destitute Americans first, not illegals. …
Ellis Island type facilities are needed on the borders to help people enter the USA legally and keep Americans safe from illegal invaders.
Gladys Ford
Decatur
