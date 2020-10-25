The establishment of the U.S. Postal Service is in the Constitution, and its maintenance by the government is a logical extension of that mandate.
Every American home and business relies on the Postal Service, so keeping it open and running efficiently is essential to keeping the country operational.
The pandemic remains unchecked. We are voting by mail in unprecedented numbers this year. Many of us are also dependent on the post office for prescription drugs and myriad other packages.
The board of governors has said they need billions of dollars to keep the Postal Service running, and the money has not materialized. Why?
David Williams
Elkmont
