A Limestone County plant and other General Electric facilities will operate under new names revealed Monday as part of the one-time conglomerate's plan to split into three companies.
GE announced in November that the three companies will focus on aviation, health care and energy.
The name of the aviation business that will essentially be the remaining core of GE, headed by CEO Larry Culp, will be called GE Aerospace. The plant at the southeast corner of Greenbrier Road and Interstate 565 in Huntsville-annexed Limestone County is currently part of the division known as GE Aviation.
The local complex produces silicon carbide (SiC) ceramic fiber and then turns it into ceramic matrix composite (CMC) tape. That tape is shipped to be turned into lightweight, heat-resistant parts for jet engines.
General Electric's energy wing, including GE Renewable Energy, GE Power, GE Digital, and GE Energy Financial Services, will be called GE Vernova.
"The new name is a combination of 'ver,' derived from 'verde' and 'verdant' to signal the greens and blues of the Earth, and 'nova,' from the Latin 'novus,' or 'new,' reflecting a new and innovative era of lower carbon energy that GE Vernova will help deliver," the company said Monday.
The health care business will be named GE Healthcare.
The company has already rid itself of the products most Americans know it for, including its appliances, and in 2020, the light bulbs that GE had been making since the late 19th century when the company was founded. GE Appliances, which includes a Decatur refrigerator plant, is a unit of Chinese appliance maker Haier.
The company said Monday that GE Healthcare will be listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "GEHC." GE plans a tax-free spin-off of the business early next year.
GE Vernova is expected to be spun off in early 2024. Once the spinoffs are complete, GE will be an aviation-focused company that will own the GE trademark and provide long-term licenses to the other companies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.