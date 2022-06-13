The Carnegie Visual Arts Center will unveil a new exhibit, “Imaginary Friends: Works by Scott Vaughn Owen,” on Tuesday.
The exhibit features abstract paintings by Owen, a Columbiana native. Owen’s use of bold colors and abstract style are reminiscent of artists Jackson Pollock and Mark Rothko.
The Carnegie, 207 Church St. N.E., will host a reception for Owen on June 24, 6-7:30 p.m. Admission is free for members and $5 for guests.
The exhibit will remain on display through July 23. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday to Friday, and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free with donations accepted.
