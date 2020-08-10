After more than three decades at the same location and same spot on the calendar, a staple Decatur event will make a major change this year.
The Battle for Decatur, a Civil War reenactment typically held Labor Day weekend at Point Mallard Park, will take place Oct. 2-4 in Elkmont.
“Because we couldn’t have the event at Point Mallard because of the coronavirus, we needed to find another site,” said Larry Thomson, a member of Sons of Confederate Veterans Camp 580 and event coordinator. “We’ve been doing this for 36 years. It’s something we wanted to continue for the purpose of remembering our history.”
The Battle for Decatur commemorates the skirmish fought between the Confederate and Union soldiers 156 years ago on the bank of the Tennessee River.
Like previous years, the 36th annual Battle for Decatur will feature battle reenactments, a ladies’ tea and a church service. Organizers will set up an area where spectators can practice social distancing while also watching the reenactments.
The new location at 28868 Easter Ferry Road includes 100 acres of fields and woods. Typically, 200 reenactors attend the event every year. For more information, visit battlefordecatur.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.