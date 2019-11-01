Today-Saturday
Haunted Outing
Haunted Lester Hospital in Limestone County will feature flesh-eating zombies and chainsaw-wielding butchers tonight to Saturday, 7-11 p.m. Tickets cost $15 with proceeds going to Scare4Charity. 30338 Lester Road, Lester. thelesterhauntedhospital.com.
Saturday
Heroes & Helpers Event
The family-friendly Heroes & Helpers Event at Founders Park on Saturday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., will feature live music, a rock climbing wall, food trucks, a motorcycle ride and more. The motorcycle ride will begin at 9 a.m. from Founders Park and wind through the back roads of Limestone County. In lieu of admission, organizers ask attendees to bring cash or a Target gift card for the Decatur Police's annual Christmas Shop with a Cop event. Last year, through the department's event, 12 children received a holiday shopping trip to Target, a bike and meals.
Saturday
Alabama Blues Brothers
After a five-year absence, the Alabama Blues Brothers will return to the stage for their final performance in north Alabama. The “A Mission from God: A Night with the Alabama Blues Brothers” concert at the Princess Theatre will raise funds for the Marlee Sutton Foundation. Brothers Jamey and Justin Crisler, natives of Town Creek, headline the show as Jake and Elwood Blues. Tickets to the 7 p.m. concert cost $25 for the floor and $20 for the balcony. princesstheatre.org.
Saturday-Sunday
Vintage Market Days
An upscale vintage-inspired market will return to Morgan County for “A Very Vintage Christmas” themed event. The three-day event at Celebration Arena, 67 Horse Center Road, Priceville, will feature original art, antiques, jewelry, outdoor furnishings, plants, clothing, food, music and more. Hours are Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tickets cost $5 for Saturday and Sunday. Children 12 and younger enter free. vintagemarketdays.com.
Sunday
French Film Festival
With two documentaries and animated, romantic, science fiction and historical films, the Tournées French Film Festival will bring projects that helped define French cinema to downtown Decatur. The multi-day festival will kick off with a screening of Haitian filmmaker Raul Peck’s “I Am Not Your Negro” at the Princess Theatre on Sunday at 2 p.m. Based on James Baldwin’s unfinished work, “Remember This House,” the documentary focuses on racism in America from the civil rights struggle to the Black Lives Matter movement. The festival also will screen “The Raven (Le Corbeau)” on Wednesday at 6 p.m., “A Faithful Man” on Nov. 10 at 2 p.m., “Shoah: Four Sisters” on Nov. 13 at 6 p.m., “The Big Bad Fox and Other Tales” on Nov. 17 at 2 p.m., and “High Life” on Nov. 20 at 6 p.m. Admission is free. Athens State University’s art department received a grant from the French American Cultural Exchange for the festival.
Sunday
Christmas Open House
One of the first Santa sightings of the season will take place Sunday at Hartselle's Train Depot, 110 Railroad St. The town's Christmas Open House, 1-5 p.m., will include pictures with Santa, cocoa, cookies and crafts. Admission is free.
