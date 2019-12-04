We're approaching a precipice of our Constitution.
Recent criticism of the Constitution, by our president, has chilled my blood. It has actually been bypassed repeatedly in the past but never as blatantly as recent times.
Our second president, John Adams, saw the danger very clearly. In a letter to John Taylor of Virginia, he responded to Taylor's criticism of Adam's constitutional beliefs by saying "democracy never lasts long. It soon wastes, exhausts and murders itself. There never was a democracy yet that did not commit suicide."
His point was, to paraphrase, that without the rule of law, democracy is as weak and avaricious as a monarchy or a dictatorship. This is what is at stake, right now. The powers of the presidency have been expanded to an unnatural and dangerous level. Pretty scary, seeing the level of hatred and division encouraged by our president, and others.
Armando de Quesada
Hartselle
