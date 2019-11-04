More than a week after he scaled a wall of the Morgan County Jail, an escaped inmate was captured this morning after a vehicle pursuit and a drone-assisted foot pursuit, according to authorities.
John Kaleb Gillespie, 30, a registered sex offender, was captured near Bessemer after he crashed his car at Exit 1 of Interstate 459. A missing Moulton teen was with him, according to the Hoover Police Department, which took Gillespie into custody with assistance from the Bessemer Police Department.
According to Hoover police, a patrol officer "spotted a suspicious vehicle occupied by a male and female, in the parking lot of the Hampton Inn on John Hawkins Parkway."
Gillespie drove away at a high rate of speed while the officer was speaking to him, police said, and they then discovered he was an escapee from the Morgan County Jail.
Police attempted a traffic stop, police said, but "the driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued onto I-459 South."
After Gillespie lost control of his vehicle, police said, he and the female ran from the vehicle and were pursued on foot.
Gillespie was not initially captured during the foot chase, so Hoover officers deployed a drone to aid in locating him, police said.
"The drone operator located the male walking behind an industrial building and saw him get into an unlocked car," according to Hoover police, and directed officers to his location.
Hoover police charged Gillespie with attempting to elude and resisting arrest.
Morgan County sheriff's spokesman Mike Swafford said Gillespie will be returned to the Morgan County Jail this afternoon.
The Morgan Sheriff’s Office believes a fellow inmate boosted Gillespie up a 20- to 30-foot high wall in the recreation area of the jail on the afternoon of Oct. 27. Gillespie apparently had tied bedsheets together to drop down on the outside east wall about 12:23 p.m. Oct. 27.
