Crews from the Decatur Utilities Electric Department will be replacing a pole Thursday along Point Mallard Parkway (Alabama 67) between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
During this time, the northwestbound outside lane of the highway will be closed beginning at the entrance to the Wheeler Wildlife Refuge Headquarters (2700 Refuge Headquarter Road) and continuing toward Decatur.
Traffic will be merged into the inside lane. Drivers are asked to approach this area with caution and at low speed. Be aware of all equipment and workers in the zone.
