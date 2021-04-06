Vote delayed on
mask ordinance
The Decatur City Council failed to vote on lifting its mask ordinance Monday night after Councilman Billy Jackson declined to join in a motion for immediate consideration.
Repeal of a city ordinance requires introduction at one meeting and a public hearing and vote at a second meeting unless the council unanimously consents to immediate consideration.
Council President Jacob Ladner called for a special council meeting to take place Wednesday at 4 p.m. at council chambers so a public hearing and vote on repealing the ordinance can take place. Four councilmen voted Monday for immediate consideration, and they are expected to vote to repeal the ordinance.
Gov. Kay Ivey has announced a state mask mandate aimed at limiting spread of the coronavirus, initially issued in July, will expire on Friday.
