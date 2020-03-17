A Decatur Utilities Water Department crew will be working on a water valve box repair on Old Moulton Road at the intersection of McEntire Lane Southwest on Wednesday from 8:30 until about 11 a.m., weather permitting.
Flaggers will be present to direct traffic around the work zone. DU asks that motorists slow down and approach the work zone with caution. They should be aware of workers, equipment and traffic control in the area.
