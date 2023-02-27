Decatur Dixie Youth Baseball’s National League is moving Tuesday’s evaluations to the Oak Park Elementary School gym because of the threat of rain.
Youth baseball National League moves Tuesday tryouts inside
- By Bayne Hughes Staff Writer
