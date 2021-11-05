John Craig, 12-1 visitation, Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton
Alice DeFoor, 1 p.m., Franklin Memory Gardens
Vernon Hovater, 2 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville
Carmon Howard, 1 p.m., First Baptist Church of Lexington
Amie Miles, 2 p.m., Macedonia Church of Christ
Kermit Reed, 11 a.m., Hillcrest Cemetery, Haleyville
