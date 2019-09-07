TRINITY — Funeral for A.C. Cottingham, 49, of Trinity will be Sunday, September 8, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Parkway Funeral Home with Reverend Kenny Rogers and Reverend Kenneth Rogers officiating. Burial will be in Penny Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before the service at the funeral home.
Mr. Cottingham, who died Monday, September 2, 2019, was born September 19, 1969, to Jimmy Cottingham and Joyce Gay Cottingham. He enjoyed flying his crop duster but now he’s flying with different wings.
Survivors include his wife, Loretta Cottingham; two sons, Micheal (Kara) Cottingham and Adam (Briley Holland) Cottingham; daughter, Hannah (Trentin McGregor) Cottingham; parents, Jimmy Cottingham and Joyce Gay Cottingham; brother, Poo Cottingham; three sisters, Vicki (A.J.) Smith, Elizabeth (Jeremy) Harville and Leelee (Tavo) Cottingham Sanchez; and five grandchildren, Halle Cottingham, Micah Cottingham, Sara Cottingham, Atlee Cottingham and Oaklyn Cottingham.
Pallbearers will be Kirk Terry, Glenn Reist, Talmage NeSmith, Joe Hutto, Joe Friday and Will Shelton.
