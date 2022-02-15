SOMERVILLE — Funeral service for A.D. “Art” Galbreath, age 87 of Somerville, was Monday evening, February 14, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with a graveside service today, February 15, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at the Galbreath Cemetery in Hamilton, AL with Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation was Monday evening from 5:30 until 6:30 at the funeral home.
Mr. Galbreath, who died on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at Cullman Regional Medical Center, was born September 26, 1934 in Detroit, AL to Johnnie Hobson Galbreath and Cora Lillian Curry Galbreath. He was a U.S. Army veteran, worked as a mechanic at a shop in Gasoline Alley near Huntsville before going to work as a Millwright at Monsanto and working over 29 years.
After his retirement, he worked from 2000 until 2016 as a boat mechanic at Priceville Marine Center. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was preceded in death by his wife, Gladys Galbreath.
He is survived by two daughters, Christy Holland (John) and Gayle Galbreath; one brother, Gordon Galbreath; three grandchildren, Jonathan Galbreath (Jennifer), Hannah Holland and Jack Holland; seven great-grandchildren, Brodie Murphy, Brayden Galbreath, Kyngston Orr, Brock Galbreath, Brilynn Galbreath, Briella Galbreath, Elijah Alexander.
