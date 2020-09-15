BIRMINGHAM — A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Abaleen Rose Turner Edmonson, 74, will be Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Somerville Church of God Cemetery with Brother Tony Weiger officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be from 1:30 to 2:00 p.m. at the cemetery.
Mrs. Edmonson died on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at her residence. She was born November 8, 1945 in Morgan County to Ovie Mae Turner and Nellie Mildred Winton Turner. She was the owner of Edmonson Beauty Supply. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her husband, Howard Edmonson; two sons, Clayton Edmonson (Brenda) and David Taylor (Tina); three daughters, Paula Graham (Scott), Carol Sherman (James) and Patsy Florencio (Recio); one sister, Vanessa Turner; nine grandchildren, Destiny Lansdell, Case Graham, Hunter Sherman, Sarah Sherman, Tim Taylor, Tiffany Taylor, Tabetha Taylor, Angelina Florencio and Noah Florencio; and four great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
