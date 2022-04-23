DANVILLE — Funeral service for Adam Terry Smith, 31, will be Sunday, April 24, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Terry Hudson officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Valhermoso Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Smith died on Thursday, April 21, 2022. He was born August 8, 1990, in Morgan County, to William Terry Smith and Nancy Vinzant Smith. He was employed in Construction with Smith’s Painters, prior to his passing. He enjoyed playing his guitar, hunting and riding motorcycles. He was a very kind person and loved kids.
He was preceded in death by his uncle, Richard “Ricky” Vinzant and his grandmother, Charlene Davis.
Survivors include mother, Nancy Vinzant Smith; father and stepmother, William Terry Smith and DeDe Smith; sister, Heather Smith McDaniel; nephews, Brycen and Ronan Cartee; niece, Madalyn McDaniel; half-sisters, Somer Yost and Dakota Phylips.
Pallbearers will be Family and Friends.
