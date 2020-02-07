DANVILLE — Funeral service for Adean W. Johnson, 88, of Danville will be Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home with Brother Billy Hayes officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m. Burial will be in Johnson Chapel Cemetery.
Mrs. Johnson, who died on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Decatur Morgan Hospital, was born January 25, 1932, in Morgan County to Freeman Wallace and Mamie Filyaw Wallace. She was a member of South Chapel Hill Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Horace Wallace, Lewis Wallace, Luther Wallace, Bluitt Wallace; and two sisters, Lorine Lovelady and Lulaeen Vest.
Survivors include her husband, Rayburn Johnson; son, Ray Johnson (Tabitha); and granddaughter, Kristina Johnson.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.