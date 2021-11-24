HARTSELLE — A Celebration of Life for Adell Byford, 91, will be Saturday, November 27, 2021. at 1 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Amy Parsons Vaughn officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Forrest Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, November 27, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mrs. Byford died on Monday, November 22, 2021 at her residence, surrounded by her family. She was born February 9, 1930, in Morgan County to Roy Buren Bridges and Mary Annie (White) Bridges. She was employed at Copeland as an inspector, prior to her retirement. She was a member of Forrest Chapel UMC, was a member of the Hopewell Homemakers Club, had a special gift for growing flowers and vegetables, crocheting, fishing, homemaking and was a wonderful cook. Mrs. Byford lived her life with a passion for love and acceptance of all people. She taught her family about strength and believing in themselves.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Hewlett Andrew Byford; her parents, son, Jerry Daniel Byford; and a brother, Truman Bridges.
Survivors include her son, Wayne Byford (Kim); Daughters Pat Byford, Alecia Shipp (Guy); Sisters, Fay Speakman, Saralene Moore, Joyce Dudley; grandchildren, Cara Dawn Byford (Mark), Mark Hostios (Christina), David Hostios (Kaci), Jacob Doshair (Jen), Wesley Woodruff (Cathy), Dylan Woodruff (Paisley), Lindsey Woodruff (Terry), Andrew Byford, Rebecca Byford and Miranda Byford; eight great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Wayne Byford, Mark Hostios, David Hostios, Dylan Woodruff, Drew Byford, Wesley Woodruff and Jacob Doshair.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.