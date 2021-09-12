DECATUR — Funeral Service for AJ Pepper, 16, of Decatur will be Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Scott Justice officiating with burial in Bellview Cemetery with Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Monday from 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
He was born June 24, 2005 in Limestone County to Christopher Wayne Pepper and Mother, Latasha Lynn Bryant Pepper. AJ passed away Friday, September 10, 2021 in Decatur. He was preceded in death by Grandmother, Sue Parker and an Aunt, Suzanne Pepper.
Survivors Include: Parents- Christopher & Latasha Pepper; Brother-Lucas Pepper; Joined in death by his brother, Sam Pepper; 2 Sisters-Adela Gonzales, Mya Pugh;
Grandparents- Tammy Hulsey, Sherry West, Jeff Smith, Danny and Helen Falk:
Great-Grandparents-Ted and Joyce Wilhite;
Aunts and Uncles- Matt and Kody Bryant, Chad Bryant, Jackie Bryant, April Falk, Marty Crowden, June Falk, George and Lydia Falk, Amanda and Timmy Nawlis, Danielle Hooper, and Justin Jameson; Aunts, Ashley, Crystal, and Christy.
A Host of Cousins, and Great Aunts and Uncles.
Pallbearers will be Family and friends.
