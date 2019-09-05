TOWN CREEK
Akeem Montez Koger, 30, died September 1, 2019. Public viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Muscle Shoals. Funeral will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Red Bank M.B. Church, Town Creek. She will lie in the sanctuary one hour prior to the service. Trinity Funeral Home is directing.
