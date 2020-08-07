SOMERVILLE — A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Aklin M. Lemmond, 87, will be Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. at Valhermoso Holiness Cemetery with Brother Tim Patrick and Brother Gerald Case officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at the funeral home.
Mr. Lemmond died on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Regency Healthcare & Rehab Center. He was born November 26, 1932, in Morgan County to Hercey Cameron Lemmond and Rosa Frances Lemmond Bradford. He was employed by General Motors as a Tool and Die Machinist, prior to retiring. He was a member of Somerville No. 721 of F&AM of the Grand Lodge of Alabama. He was also a member of the Center Springs Methodist Church.Preceding him in death were his wife, Sarah B. Stapler Lemmond; three brothers, William, Everett and Bruce Lemmond and three sisters, Bernice Turney, Gertrude Sivley and Easter Hardy.
Survivors include one son, Victor Lemmond (Velisa); one daughter, Sherry Ringgold (Jimmy); four grandchildren, Chandlin Ringgold, Lauren McDearmond, Victor Lemmond, II and Victoria Lemmond; and two great-grandchildren, Sawyer McDearmond and Ryland McDearmond.
Pallbearers will be Larry Lemmond, Aaron Crowe, Orbin Dempsey, Chandlin Ringgold, Eddie Lones and Tim Brown.
