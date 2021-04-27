HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Albert B. Pettey Sr., 64 of Hartselle will be today, April 27, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Greg Standridge officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation was Monday from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Mr. Pettey was born November 14, 1956, in Palm Beach County, Florida to Marvin Joe Pettey and Minnie Victoria Corley Pettey. He passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021, at his residence. Albert was a well respected Christian man and deacon over the years. He was a current member at Tunsel Road Baptist Church. He was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. He retired from A Duda & Sons after 26 years where he worked as an electrician. He was currently employed by the Alabama Mental Health Center.
Albert was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Emmett Pettey.
Survivors include his wife, Connie Pettey; two sons, Albert Pettey Jr. (Michelle) of Georgia and James Pettey (Haley) of Priceville; daughter, Jennifer McWhorter (Steve) of Hartselle; brother, Robert “Bob” Pettey (Brenda) of Somerville; two sisters, Carol Pettey of Decatur and Mary “Kate” Shade (Jim) of Falkville; and five grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Pettey, David Pettey, Jim Shade, Timothy Pettey, James Shade, Tim McWhorter, Lyndon McWhorter and Nathan Hill.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.