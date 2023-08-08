D230808 Albert Benton Watson.JPG

DECATUR — Albert Benton Watson, 92, passed away on Sunday, August 6, 2023. He was born on February 27, 1931. Benton was a member of Midway Church of Christ. He served in the Army during the Korean Conflict and then went on to work at Monsanto/Solutia for 35 years.

View our Print Replica

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.