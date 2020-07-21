HARTSELLE — A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Albert Gene Hopper, 87, was held on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Hartselle City Cemetery with Brother Charles Shaddix officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. No visitation is scheduled.
Mr. Hopper passed away on Friday, June 17, 2020, at his residence. He was born August 23, 1932, in Morgan County to Huie Doc Hopper and Ethel Lee Higdon Hopper. He was employed by Monsanto as a machinist and worked in maintenance, prior to his retirement. He was a veteran of the United States Army, where he served in the Korean War. He was a loving father and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Elizabeth Hopper and his parents.
Survivors include three sons, Timothy Albert Hopper, Stephen Christopher Hopper and Daniel Warren Hopper; and three grandchildren, Heather Hopper Rushen, Kira Hopper Randall and Annie Hopper.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.