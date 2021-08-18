HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Albert J. Sandor, Sr., 92, will be Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Tim Sutton officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Hartselle City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 1:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Sandor died on Monday, August 16, 2021 at his residence. He was born May 31, 1929, in Ohio, to Paul Sandor and Mary Sandor. He was employed as the Senior Field Engineer, for IBM Company, prior to his retirement. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Preceding him in death were his wife of 60 years, Billie R. Sandor; his parents; brothers, Bill Sandor and Ed Sandor and a grandson, Jeffrey Michael Sandor.
Survivors include his sons, John Sandor (Cindy), Huntsville, AL, Paul Sandor (Michelle), Buford, GA, Pat Sandor (Liz), Marietta, GA, Michael Sandor (Melissa), Hartselle, AL, and David Sandor (Melinda), Plano, TX; daughter, Susan Sandor (Robert), Dahlonega, GA; sisters, Dorothy Bremer, Lorain, OH, Betty Lapos, Avon Lake, OH; ten grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Family would like to express “Special Thanks” to Hospice of the Valley for their care.
