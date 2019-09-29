DANVILLE — Memorial service for Albert Ralph Ferguson, 80, of Danville will be Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at The Church at Stone River, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Ted Amey officiating and Parkway Funeral Home assisting the family. Visitation will be Monday, September 30, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the church.
Mr. Ferguson was born, June 17, 1939, to Albert Wesley Ferguson and Cynthia Ozell Clark Ferguson and died Thursday September 26, 2019 at Helen Keller Hospital. He was a member of The Church at Stone River. He coached football, baseball and track for 55 years from high school level through major college. He was honored by being inducted into the Lawrence County Sports Hall of Fame.He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include wife, Ella Pritchett Ferguson; two sons, Albert Wesley Ferguson II and Paul Pritchett (Tara) Ferguson; brother, Jackie Ray (Sandra) Ferguson; grandchildren, Dean Ferguson and Sebastian Ferguson.
Family request memorials may be made to The Church at Stone River.
