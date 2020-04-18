COURTLAND — Alberta Willingham Mason 66, died April 16, 2020. Public viewing will be Sunday between the hours of 12-6 at Jackson Memory Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please forward donations to Henry Mason, c/o Alberta Mason. 25400 AL Hwy 33 Courtland, AL 35618.
Please be advised that due to the potential spread of COVID-19, and in compliance with the mandate set forth for the state of Alabama by Governor Kay Ivey, there will be no more than 10 people allowed inside the funeral home during viewing hours. The health and safety of the community as well as our staff is our primay concern. Please be patient with us as we work through this sensitive time.
